    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NTAG Philadelphia Sailors promoted to 1st Class Petty Officers [Image 3 of 4]

    NTAG Philadelphia Sailors promoted to 1st Class Petty Officers

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    210716-N-WF272-1068 PHILADELPHIA (July 16, 2021) Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 2nd Class Tiara Culp, native of Cocoa, Fla., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, is frocked to the rank of petty officer 1st class by Chief Navy Counselor Matthew Wilson, native of Rock Hill, S.C., during a frocking ceremony. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 21:59
    Photo ID: 6736839
    VIRIN: 210716-N-WF272-1068
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 753.68 KB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    Hometown: COCOA, FL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Philadelphia Sailors promoted to 1st Class Petty Officers [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    advancement
    frocking
    Sailors
    petty officer 1st class"
    "Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

