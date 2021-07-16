NTAG Philadelphia Sailors promoted to 1st Class Petty Officers

210716-N-WF272-1062 PHILADELPHIA (July 16, 2021) Electrician's Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class Jonathan Ginnetti, native of Levittown, Pa., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, is frocked to the rank of petty officer 1st class by his mother Sharon during a frocking ceremony. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 21:59 Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Hometown: LEVITTOWN, PA, US