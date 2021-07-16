Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hoist Training Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 4 of 4]

    Hoist Training Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    CORAL SEA

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Alvarez 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    CORAL SEA (July 16, 2021) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Jeffrey Jorgensen, from Nobi, Mich., assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, conducts hoist training from the back of an MV-22B Osprey, from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Thomas Contant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 20:04
    Photo ID: 6736786
    VIRIN: 210716-N-BX791-1132
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 829.14 KB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hoist Training Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Mark Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

