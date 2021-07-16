Hoist Training Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

CORAL SEA (July 16, 2021) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Jeffrey Jorgensen, from Nobi, Mich., assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, conducts hoist training from the back of an MV-22B Osprey, from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Thomas Contant)

