CORAL SEA (July 16, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, alongside Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in hoist training on one of the ship’s aircraft elevators. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Thomas Contant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 20:04 Photo ID: 6736785 VIRIN: 210716-N-BX791-1087 Resolution: 5562x3593 Size: 913.07 KB Location: CORAL SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hoist Training Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Mark Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.