Members with Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, flush a patient’s ear during a Global Health Engagement in Providencia, Colombia, July 15, 2021. Service members treated more than 700 patients in preventive medicine, primary care, pediatrics, dental, ophthalmology, gynecology, dermatology and pharmacy at a temporary field hospital. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

Date Taken: 07.15.2021
Location: PROVIDENCIA, CO
This work, Rebuilding together: Colombia, JTF-Bravo Global Health Engagement concludes on Providencia Island [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Marleah Cabano