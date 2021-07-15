Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rebuilding together: Colombia, JTF-Bravo Global Health Engagement concludes on Providencia Island [Image 7 of 8]

    Rebuilding together: Colombia, JTF-Bravo Global Health Engagement concludes on Providencia Island

    PROVIDENCIA, COLOMBIA

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Members with Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, flush a patient’s ear during a Global Health Engagement in Providencia, Colombia, July 15, 2021. Service members treated more than 700 patients in preventive medicine, primary care, pediatrics, dental, ophthalmology, gynecology, dermatology and pharmacy at a temporary field hospital. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 19:22
    Location: PROVIDENCIA, CO 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    Rebuilding together: Colombia, JTF-Bravo Global Health Engagement concludes on Providencia Island

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

