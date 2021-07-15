Members with Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, flush a patient’s ear during a Global Health Engagement in Providencia, Colombia, July 15, 2021. Service members treated more than 700 patients in preventive medicine, primary care, pediatrics, dental, ophthalmology, gynecology, dermatology and pharmacy at a temporary field hospital. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)
|07.15.2021
|07.16.2021 19:22
|6736745
|210715-F-SI788-1151
|8256x5504
|9.89 MB
|Location:
|PROVIDENCIA, CO
|6
|0
Rebuilding together: Colombia, JTF-Bravo Global Health Engagement concludes on Providencia Island
