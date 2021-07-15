Service members with Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, provide medical care to local residents during a Global Health Engagement in Providencia, Colombia, July 15, 2021. Approximately 25 service members, including two civilian doctors, deployed to Colombia and conducted a medical readiness training exercise to provide expeditionary healthcare services to the island communities of Providencia and Santa Catalina Islands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 19:22
|Photo ID:
|6736746
|VIRIN:
|210715-F-SI788-1125
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.93 MB
|Location:
|PROVIDENCIA, CO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Rebuilding together: Colombia, JTF-Bravo Global Health Engagement concludes on Providencia Island
