USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Flight Deck Fire Training

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 13, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Delisha Dauphin, right, from Slidell, La., assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), leads Sailors in treating a simulated casualty as part of flight deck firefighting training, July 13. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

