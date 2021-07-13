USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Flight Deck Fire Training

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    210713-N-MT581-1184

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 13, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) participate in flight deck firefighting training, July 13. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 18:29
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    3rd Fleet
    U.S. Navy
    USS John P. Murtha
