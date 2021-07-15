Peterson AFB receives Tree City USA award

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Col. David Wilson, 21st Mission Support Group commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Timothy Fryar, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron commander, help bury the first of two trees planted in the annual Arbor Day tree planting ceremony on Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 15, 2021. Arbor Day dates back to April 10, 1872, when an estimated 1 million trees were planted in the state of Nebraska with prizes offered to counties and individuals who properly planted the largest number of trees. (U.S. Space force photo by Airman Aaron Edwards)

