    Peterson AFB receives Tree City USA award [Image 2 of 2]

    Peterson AFB receives Tree City USA award

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Airman Aaron Edwards 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Col. David Wilson, 21st Mission Support Group commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Timothy Fryar, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron commander, help bury the first of two trees planted in the annual Arbor Day tree planting ceremony on Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 15, 2021. Arbor Day dates back to April 10, 1872, when an estimated 1 million trees were planted in the state of Nebraska with prizes offered to counties and individuals who properly planted the largest number of trees. (U.S. Space force photo by Airman Aaron Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 17:12
    Photo ID: 6736617
    VIRIN: 210715-F-IC495-1041
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 10.22 MB
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peterson AFB receives Tree City USA award [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

