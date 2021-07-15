Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peterson AFB receives Tree City USA award [Image 1 of 2]

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Airman Aaron Edwards 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Members of the 21st Mission Support Group, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron and the R.P. Lee Youth Center are presented the Tree City USA award by the Colorado State Forest Service on Peterson AFB, Colorado, July 15, 2021. Peterson Air Force Base has received the award 27 times since 1993 and holds an annual Arbor Day ceremony celebrating participation in the Tree City USA program. (U.S. Space force photo by Airman Aaron Edwards)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 17:12
    Photo ID: 6736616
    VIRIN: 210715-F-IC495-1024
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 9.06 MB
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peterson AFB receives Tree City USA award [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    USAF
    USSF
    Peterson-Scrheiver Garrison
    Airman Aaron Edwards

