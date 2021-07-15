Peterson AFB receives Tree City USA award

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Members of the 21st Mission Support Group, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron and the R.P. Lee Youth Center are presented the Tree City USA award by the Colorado State Forest Service on Peterson AFB, Colorado, July 15, 2021. Peterson Air Force Base has received the award 27 times since 1993 and holds an annual Arbor Day ceremony celebrating participation in the Tree City USA program. (U.S. Space force photo by Airman Aaron Edwards)

