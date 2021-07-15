Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vice Adm. Rick Williamson Tours Naval Base San Diego [Image 2 of 3]

    Vice Adm. Rick Williamson Tours Naval Base San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Haist 

    Naval Base San Diego

    210715-N-MJ716-0058 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (July 15, 2021) Capt. Ted Carlson (left), the commanding officer of Naval Base San Diego, poses with Vice Adm. Rick Williamson, the deputy chief of naval operations for fleet readiness and logistics, for a photo after completing a tour of Naval Base San Diego on July 15, 2021. Williamson served as the commanding officer of Naval Base San Diego from October 2008 to July 2011 and returned to San Diego to view infrastructure projects on the base. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Haist/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 14:12
    Photo ID: 6736255
    VIRIN: 210715-N-MJ716-0058
    Resolution: 4218x3074
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Adm. Rick Williamson Tours Naval Base San Diego [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Austin Haist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vice Adm. Rick Williamson Tours Naval Base San Diego
    Vice Adm. Rick Williamson Tours Naval Base San Diego
    Vice Adm. Rick Williamson Tours Naval Base San Diego

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Naval Base San Diego

    TAGS

    Naval Base San Diego

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT