Vice Adm. Rick Williamson Tours Naval Base San Diego

210715-N-MJ716-0039 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (July 15, 2021) Vice Adm. Rick Williamson, the deputy chief of naval operations for fleet readiness and logistics, receives a tour of the graving dock on Naval Base San Diego on July 15, 2021. Williamson served as the commanding officer of Naval Base San Diego from October 2008 to July 2011 and returned to San Diego to view infrastructure projects on the base. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Haist/Released)

