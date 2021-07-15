Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colors fly for suicide awareness [Image 1 of 5]

    Colors fly for suicide awareness

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Keesler personnel participates in a 5K Color Run at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 15, 2021. Keesler personnel participates in the 5K Color Run at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 15, 2021. The run, hosted by the Keesler Airman’s Council, Air Force Sergeants Association and the Wing 5/6, was held in recognition of suicide awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Suicide Awareness
    Air Education and Training Command
    Color Run

