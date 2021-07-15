Keesler personnel participates in a 5K Color Run at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 15, 2021. The run, hosted by the Keesler Airman’s Council, Air Force Sergeants Association and the Wing 5/6, was held in recognition of suicide awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 10:56 Photo ID: 6735847 VIRIN: 210715-F-BD983-0027 Resolution: 4068x2788 Size: 890.53 KB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Colors fly for suicide awareness [Image 5 of 5], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.