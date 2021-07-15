Keesler personnel participates in a 5K Color Run at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 15, 2021. The run, hosted by the Keesler Airman’s Council, Air Force Sergeants Association and the Wing 5/6, was held in recognition of suicide awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 10:56
|Photo ID:
|6735847
|VIRIN:
|210715-F-BD983-0027
|Resolution:
|4068x2788
|Size:
|890.53 KB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Colors fly for suicide awareness [Image 5 of 5], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT