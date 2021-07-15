ANG Director participates in inaugural SNCO Enhancement Course

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard (ANG), listens as a group of senior non-commissioned officers brief their capstone project during the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Enhancement Course at the ANG Readiness Center at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 15, 2021. The first course of its kind, the curriculum is designed to empower and inspire senior enlisted leaders stationed across the 50 states, three territories, and District of Columbia to accelerate force-wide improvements and positive change. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

