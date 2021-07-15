Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANG Director participates in inaugural SNCO Enhancement Course [Image 3 of 4]

    ANG Director participates in inaugural SNCO Enhancement Course

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan Whitehouse 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard (ANG), listens as a group of senior non-commissioned officers brief their capstone project during the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Enhancement Course at the ANG Readiness Center at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 15, 2021. The first course of its kind, the curriculum is designed to empower and inspire senior enlisted leaders stationed across the 50 states, three territories, and District of Columbia to accelerate force-wide improvements and positive change. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 09:42
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    TAGS

    Professional Development
    National Guard
    Director of the Air National Guard
    Air National Guard Readiness Center
    Command Chief of the Air National Guard

