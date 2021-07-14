Sgt. Ezekiel Tamayo promotes Spc. Taylor Blitch, patriot launching station enhanced operator maintainers assigned to Alpha Battery, 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, to the rank of sergeant during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 on July 15, 2021, at Camp Growl located in Queensland, Australia. TS21 is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise conducted biennially across Northern Australia designed to enhance the U.S.-Australia alliance which is an anchor of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 94th AAMDC Public Affairs).

