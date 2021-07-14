Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Talisman Sabre [Image 1 of 3]

    Exercise Talisman Sabre

    CAMP GROWL, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Sgt. Ezekiel Tamayo promotes Spc. Taylor Blitch, patriot launching station enhanced operator maintainers assigned to Alpha Battery, 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, to the rank of sergeant during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 on July 15, 2021, at Camp Growl located in Queensland, Australia. TS21 is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise conducted biennially across Northern Australia designed to enhance the U.S.-Australia alliance which is an anchor of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 94th AAMDC Public Affairs).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 06:15
    Photo ID: 6735477
    VIRIN: 210714-A-GG328-330
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: CAMP GROWL, QLD, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Talisman Sabre [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Talisman Sabre
    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21
    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT