A patriot missile launcher from 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, stabilizes for the live fire rehearsal during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 on July 15, 2021, at Camp Growl located in Queensland, Australia. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 94th AAMDC Public Affairs.)

Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 Location: CAMP GROWL, QLD, AU