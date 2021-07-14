Sgt. Ezekiel Tamayo, a patriot launching station enhanced operator maintainer assigned to Alpha Battery, 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, conducts a radio check during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 on July 15, 2021, at Camp Growl located in Queensland, Australia. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 94th AAMDC Public Affairs.)

