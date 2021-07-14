Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 1 of 4]

    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21

    CAMP GROWL, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Sgt. Ezekiel Tamayo, a patriot launching station enhanced operator maintainer assigned to Alpha Battery, 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, conducts a radio check during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 on July 15, 2021, at Camp Growl located in Queensland, Australia. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 94th AAMDC Public Affairs.)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 06:14
    Photo ID: 6735461
    VIRIN: 210714-A-GG328-833
    Resolution: 5314x3919
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: CAMP GROWL, QLD, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21

