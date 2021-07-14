U.S. Airmen from the 18th Wing observe a detaining procedure during a Multi-Capable Airmen course at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 14, 2021. The MCA course takes Airmen from various Air Force specialty codes and enables them to perform duties outside of their specialty code. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2021 22:38
|Photo ID:
|6735108
|VIRIN:
|210714-F-IV266-1004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|28.65 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MCA Static Defense [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
