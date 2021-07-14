MCA Static Defense

U.S. Airmen from the 18th Wing perform bounding procedures during a Multi-Capable Airmen course at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 14, 2021. The MCA course takes Airmen from various Air Force specialty codes and enables them to perform duties outside of their specialty code. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

