Survivor of mountain fall visits with Arctic Guardians who saved him

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Alaska Air National Guard Master Sgt. Temujin Ching, an HH-60G Pave Hawk special missions aviator with 210th Rescue Squadron, demonstrates a Stokes litter to Peter Schutt (third from right), who was rescued by Airmen of 176th Wing May 26, 2021, and his cousins Noah (middle right) and Tristan (far right) Bachicha, during the family's visit with the unit July 9 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The rescue involved coordination between multiple agencies, including the 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, Wrangell St. Elias National Park and Preserve Search and Rescue Team, National Park Service Fire Management in Fairbanks, National Park Service A-Star Helicopter, Wrangell Mountain Air, Guardian Flight, and Kennicott Wilderness Guides. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)

