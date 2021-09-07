Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Survivor of mountain fall visits with Arctic Guardians who saved him [Image 1 of 3]

    Survivor of mountain fall visits with Arctic Guardians who saved him

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Capt. David Bedard 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Peter Schutt, who was rescued by Airmen of 176th Wing May 26, 2021, gets a tour of a 211th Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II from Maj. Stephen Ludwig, 211th RQS HC-130 pilot, during Schutt's visit with the unit July 9 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The rescue involved coordination between multiple agencies, including the 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, Wrangell St. Elias National Park and Preserve Search and Rescue Team, National Park Service Fire Management in Fairbanks, National Park Service A-Star Helicopter, Wrangell Mountain Air, Guardian Flight, and Kennicott Wilderness Guides. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 20:52
    Photo ID: 6735017
    VIRIN: 210709-Z-ZY202-0007
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Survivor of mountain fall visits with Arctic Guardians who saved him [Image 3 of 3], by CPT David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Survivor of mountain fall visits with Arctic Guardians who saved him
    Survivor of mountain fall visits with Arctic Guardians who saved him
    Survivor of mountain fall visits with Arctic Guardians who saved him

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alaska avalanche survivor meets with, thanks Arctic Guardian rescue team

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th Wing
    210th Rescue Squadron
    211th Rescue Squadron
    212th Rescue Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT