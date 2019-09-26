Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    136th Airlift Wing prepares to paint their new C-130J aircraft [Image 10 of 12]

    136th Airlift Wing prepares to paint their new C-130J aircraft

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2019

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Scott Elbers and Staff Sgt. Miguel Rosario from the 136th Airlift Wing Maintenance Group, Texas Air National Guard, prepare to paint a C-130J Hercules aircraft inside a hangar at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, July 8, 2021. The California Air National Guard’s 146th Airlift Wing has dutifully maintained the soon to be painted C-130J aircraft while awaiting a scheduled transfer to the Texas Air National Guard’s 136th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ulber)

    Texas Air National Guard
    136th Airlift Wing
    146th Airlift Wing

