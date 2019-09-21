U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elijah Logan from the 136th Airlift Wing Maintenance Group, Texas Air National Guard, prepares to paint a C-130J Hercules aircraft inside a hangar at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, July 8, 2021. The California Air National Guard’s 146th Airlift Wing has dutifully maintained the soon to be painted C-130J aircraft while awaiting a scheduled transfer to the Texas Air National Guard’s 136th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ulber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2019 Date Posted: 07.15.2021 20:01 Photo ID: 6734973 VIRIN: 210708-Z-SF462-1002 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 6.98 MB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 136th Airlift Wing prepares to paint their new C-130J aircraft [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Michelle Ulber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.