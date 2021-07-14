Sgt. Major of the Marine Corps Hampton Roads Tour

U.S. Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black, takes the time to visit Marines with Fleet Marine Force Atlantic (FMFLANT), Marine Corps Forces Command (MARFORCOM), Marine Forces Northern Command (MARFORNORTH), during his summer 2021 Hampton Roads tour in Norfolk, Virginia, 14 July, 2021. Sgt. Maj. Black visited while attending the Sgt. Maj. relief and appointment ceremony for FMFLANT, MARFORCOM, MARFORNORTH. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen/released)

