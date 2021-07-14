Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Major of the Marine Corps Hampton Roads Tour

    Sgt. Major of the Marine Corps Hampton Roads Tour

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    U.S. Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black, takes the time to visit Marines with Fleet Marine Force Atlantic (FMFLANT), Marine Corps Forces Command (MARFORCOM), Marine Forces Northern Command (MARFORNORTH), during his summer 2021 Hampton Roads tour in Norfolk, Virginia, 14 July, 2021. Sgt. Maj. Black visited while attending the Sgt. Maj. relief and appointment ceremony for FMFLANT, MARFORCOM, MARFORNORTH. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen/released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Major of the Marine Corps Hampton Roads Tour [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Jack Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    Marines
    MARFORCOM
    MARFORNORTH
    FMFLANT
    Hampton Roads Tour

