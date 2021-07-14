Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Devil Legacy Enlistment [Image 3 of 3]

    Blue Devil Legacy Enlistment

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Cheryl Phillips 

    88th Readiness Division

    Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie, commander of the 88th Readiness Division, gives the Oath of Enlistment to Pfc. Alice Todryk. Last month Todryk received the Oath at the Military Entrance Processing Station, but her family was unable to attend. Her father, Mike, assigned to the 88th in 1987, asked the commanding general to give the Oath again so the family could participate. From left, Guthrie, Alice, mother Michelle, brother James and father Mike.

