Blue Devil Legacy Enlistment

Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie, commander of the 88th Readiness Division, gives the Oath of Enlistment to Pfc. Alice Todryk. Last month Todryk received the Oath at the Military Entrance Processing Station, but her family was unable to attend. Her father, Mike, assigned to the 88th in 1987, asked the commanding general to give the Oath again so the family could participate. From left, Guthrie, Alice, mother Michelle, brother James and father Mike.

