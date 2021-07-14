Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Darrell J. Guthrie, left, commander of the 88th Readiness Divsion, administers the Oath of Enlistment to Pfc. Alice Todryk during a ceremony at the 88th RD headquarters at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 14. Last month, Todryk received the Oath at the Military Entrance Processing Station, but her family was unable to attend. Her father, Mike, assigned to the 88th in 1987, asked the commanding general to give the Oath again so the family could participate.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021 12:20 Photo ID: 6734272 VIRIN: 210714-A-WE853-1002 Resolution: 3325x5332 Size: 10.73 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blue Devil Legacy Enlistment [Image 3 of 3], by Cheryl Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.