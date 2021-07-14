Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Devil Legacy Enlistment [Image 1 of 3]

    Blue Devil Legacy Enlistment

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Cheryl Phillips 

    88th Readiness Division

    Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Darrell J. Guthrie, left, commander of the 88th Readiness Divsion, administers the Oath of Enlistment to Pfc. Alice Todryk during a ceremony at the 88th RD headquarters at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 14. Last month, Todryk received the Oath at the Military Entrance Processing Station, but her family was unable to attend. Her father, Mike, assigned to the 88th in 1987, asked the commanding general to give the Oath again so the family could participate.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 12:20
    Photo ID: 6734272
    VIRIN: 210714-A-WE853-1002
    Resolution: 3325x5332
    Size: 10.73 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Devil Legacy Enlistment [Image 3 of 3], by Cheryl Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    oath of enlistment
    legacy
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    88th RD

