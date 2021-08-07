Members of the 561st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron with the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex position a support stand beneath the left wing of an F-15 Eagle aircraft at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 8, 2021. The 561st AMXS accomplishes inspection, modification, maintenance and repair on F-15 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

