    561st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron [Image 8 of 10]

    561st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Tommie Horton 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Ryan Taylor, 561st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft mechanic, repairs an exhaust duct for an F-15 aircraft at the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 8, 2021. The 561st AMXS accomplishes inspection, modification, maintenance and repair on F-15 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 11:53
    Photo ID: 6734200
    VIRIN: 210708-F-UI543-4981
    Maintenance
    Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex
    WR-ALC
    561st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron: 561st AMXS

