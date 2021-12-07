210712-N-TP832-1004 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (July 12, 2021) Builder Constructionman Asante Conorquie, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, disassembles a pre-engineered building (PEB) on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme as part of a construction training exercise (CTX). The CTX challenges the Seabees to dismantle and erect a PEB in a prescribed timeframe to prepare them to execute construction tasking during the battalion’s upcoming Exercise TURNING POINT, a major combat operations readiness generation exercise designed to support and enable fleet maneuver and logistics. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021 10:47 Photo ID: 6734042 VIRIN: 210712-N-TP832-1004 Resolution: 4473x2977 Size: 1.09 MB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB-3 Seabees Train for PEB Construction [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.