Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB-3 Seabees Train for PEB Construction [Image 4 of 7]

    NMCB-3 Seabees Train for PEB Construction

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lopez 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    210712-N-TP832-1059 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (July 12, 2021) Builder Constructionman Matthew Squiers, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, climbs a ladder to disassemble a pre-engineered building (PEB) on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme as part of a construction training exercise (CTX). The CTX challenges the Seabees to dismantle and erect a PEB in a prescribed timeframe to prepare them to execute construction tasking during the battalion’s upcoming Exercise TURNING POINT, a major combat operations readiness generation exercise designed to support and enable fleet maneuver and logistics. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 10:47
    Photo ID: 6734046
    VIRIN: 210712-N-TP832-1059
    Resolution: 3709x2469
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB-3 Seabees Train for PEB Construction [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB-3 Seabees Train for PEB Construction
    NMCB-3 Seabees Train for PEB Construction
    NMCB-3 Seabees Train for PEB Construction
    NMCB-3 Seabees Train for PEB Construction
    NMCB-3 Seabees Train for PEB Construction
    NMCB-3 Seabees Train for PEB Construction
    NMCB-3 Seabees Train for PEB Construction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NMCB-3
    PEB
    pre-engineered building
    U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT