    52nd CES volunteers answer call to aid local communities [Image 2 of 2]

    52nd CES volunteers answer call to aid local communities

    GERMANY

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron work with German first responders to fill and lay sandbags to prevent flooding in Binsfeld, Germany, June 14, 2021. The 52nd Fighter Wing provided over 500 sand bags to help protect homes and businesses in the local area after two days of heavy rainfall left communities around Spangdahlem flooded. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 08:33
    Photo ID: 6733724
    VIRIN: 210714-F-BN774-002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 52nd CES volunteers answer call to aid local communities [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Warren Spearman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    USAF
    52FW
    52CES

