52nd CES volunteers answer call to aid local communities

Members of the 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron work with German first responders to fill and lay sandbags to prevent flooding in Binsfeld, Germany, June 14, 2021. The 52nd Fighter Wing provided over 500 sand bags to help protect homes and businesses in the local area after two days of heavy rainfall left communities around Spangdahlem flooded. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman)

