Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th MPB Assumption of Responsibility [Image 25 of 25]

    18th MPB Assumption of Responsibility

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S Soldiers assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade sing the Army Song during his assumption of responsibility ceremony July 14, 2021, Field House Gym, Grafenwoehr, Germany. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Cordery assumed responsibility as the senior enlisted leader for the Army’s assigned MP brigade in Europe, providing both deployable MP and engineering capability and law enforcement operations across 13 locations in Germany, Italy, and Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 08:26
    Photo ID: 6733706
    VIRIN: 210714-A-DT978-0059
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 34.97 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th MPB Assumption of Responsibility [Image 25 of 25], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th MPB Assumption of Responsibility
    18th MPB Assumption of Responsibility
    18th MPB Assumption of Responsibility
    18th MPB Assumption of Responsibility
    18th MPB Assumption of Responsibility
    18th MPB Assumption of Responsibility
    18th MPB Assumption of Responsibility
    18th MPB Assumption of Responsibility
    18th MPB Assumption of Responsibility
    18th MPB Assumption of Responsibility
    18th MPB Assumption of Responsibility
    18th MPB Assumption of Responsibility
    18th MPB Assumption of Responsibility
    18th MPB Assumption of Responsibility
    18th MPB Assumption of Responsibility
    18th MPB Assumption of Responsibility
    18th MPB Assumption of Responsibility
    18th MPB Assumption of Responsibility
    18th MPB Assumption of Responsibility
    18th MPB Assumption of Responsibility
    18th MPB Assumption of Responsibility
    18th MPB Assumption of Responsibility
    18th MPB Assumption of Responsibility
    18th MPB Assumption of Responsibility
    18th MPB Assumption of Responsibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    18thMPBrigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT