18th MPB Assumption of Responsibility

U.S Soldiers assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade sing the Army Song during his assumption of responsibility ceremony July 14, 2021, Field House Gym, Grafenwoehr, Germany. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Cordery assumed responsibility as the senior enlisted leader for the Army’s assigned MP brigade in Europe, providing both deployable MP and engineering capability and law enforcement operations across 13 locations in Germany, Italy, and Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2021 08:26
|Photo ID:
|6733706
|VIRIN:
|210714-A-DT978-0059
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|34.97 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
