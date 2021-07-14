18th MPB Assumption of Responsibility

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Cordery, Colonel Chad A. Froelich, and Sgt. Maj. Brice D. Rae participate in the 18th Military Police Brigade’s assumption of responsibility ceremony July 14, 2021, Field House Gym, Grafenwoehr, Germany. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Cordery assumed responsibility as the senior enlisted leader for the Army’s assigned MP brigade in Europe, providing both deployable MP and engineering capability and law enforcement operations across 13 locations in Germany, Italy, and Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

