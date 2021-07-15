Brig. Gen. Bowers Visits CFAS

SASEBO, Japan (July 15, 2021) - U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William Bowers, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, receives a tour from Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Bates, commanding officer of Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division (NMCPACEAD) Unit Sasebo, at NMC Maebata Ordnance Facility July 15, 2021. NMCPACEAD Unit Sasebo maintains the largest ordnance facilities in the Western Pacific and provides ordnance management, operations and oversight of two transshipment facilities; enforces explosives safety policies and coordinates support for operational forces in the Pacific Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

