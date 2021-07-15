Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Bowers Visits CFAS [Image 2 of 2]

    Brig. Gen. Bowers Visits CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (July 15, 2021) - U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William Bowers, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, receives a tour from Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Bates, commanding officer of Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division (NMCPACEAD) Unit Sasebo, at NMC Maebata Ordnance Facility July 15, 2021. NMCPACEAD Unit Sasebo maintains the largest ordnance facilities in the Western Pacific and provides ordnance management, operations and oversight of two transshipment facilities; enforces explosives safety policies and coordinates support for operational forces in the Pacific Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    TAGS

    brief
    cfas
    base tour
    BGEN

