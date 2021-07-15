Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Bowers Visits CFAS [Image 1 of 2]

    Brig. Gen. Bowers Visits CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (July 15, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William Bowers, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific (MCIPAC), receives a command brief from Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Public Affairs Officer Aki Nichols at CFAS July 15, 2021. Bowers visited CFAS to learn more about the installation’s operational and logistical capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

