SHARP Ruck

1st Signal Brigade SHARP Team conducts Weight of a Survivor Ruck March on April 7, 2021.
"Each brick represents the trauma a survivor could experience after a sexual assault, at the end of the ruck march the weight of the rucksack carried by the team member represents the weight a survivor carries around daily. "
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2021 01:27
|Photo ID:
|6733424
|VIRIN:
|210407-A-UB914-3070
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
