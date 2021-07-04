Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHARP Ruck [Image 3 of 5]

    SHARP Ruck

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.07.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Close 

    1st Signal Brigade

    1st Signal Brigade SHARP Team conducts Weight of a Survivor Ruck March on April 7, 2021.

    "Each brick represents the trauma a survivor could experience after a sexual assault, at the end of the ruck march the weight of the rucksack carried by the team member represents the weight a survivor carries around daily. "

    #1stToCommunicate #VoiceoftheROK #SHARP

