SHARP Ruck

1st Signal Brigade SHARP Team conducts Weight of a Survivor Ruck March on April 7, 2021.



"Each brick represents the trauma a survivor could experience after a sexual assault, at the end of the ruck march the weight of the rucksack carried by the team member represents the weight a survivor carries around daily. "

Date Taken: 04.07.2021 Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR