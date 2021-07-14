Tactical Command Post Jump

First Lt. Nicholas Luce, assistant intelligence officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, briefs a convoy rehearsal during the brigade wide field training exercise July 14 at Fort Carson, Colo. The Warhorse Brigade's training aligns with its upcoming training rotation to Fort Irwin, Calif. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore)

