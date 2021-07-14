Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tactical Command Post Jump [Image 3 of 4]

    Tactical Command Post Jump

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    First Lt. Nicholas Luce, assistant operations officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, sets up a sets up communications the brigade headquarters' tactical command post during the brigade wide field training exercise July 14 at Fort Carson, Colo. The Warhorse Brigade's training aligns with its upcoming training rotation to Fort Irwin, Calif. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 00:09
    Photo ID: 6733369
    VIRIN: 210714-A-JZ147-011
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Command Post Jump [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tactical Command Post Jump
    Tactical Command Post Jump
    Tactical Command Post Jump
    Tactical Command Post Jump

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HHC
    tactical command post
    field problem

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT