Republic of Singapore Air Force Chief visits Andersen AFB

Republic of Singapore Air Force Maj. Gen. Kelvin Khong (center), chief of RSAF speaks to U.S. Air Force Brig Gen. Jeremy Sloane (left), commander of the 36th Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. John Payne, command chief of the 36th Wing at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 7, 2021. During his visit, Khong met with 36th Wing leaders to discuss training matters between the armed forces. RSAF service members along with F-16 fighters, F-15SG fighters and a G550 Airborne Early Warning aircraft are currently deployed to Andersen AFB to conduct bilateral training with U.S. Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

