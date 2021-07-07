Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Republic of Singapore Air Force Chief visits Andersen AFB [Image 3 of 5]

    Republic of Singapore Air Force Chief visits Andersen AFB

    ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GUAM

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Murphy 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Republic of Singapore Air Force Maj. Gen. Kelvin Khong, chief of RSAF, returns a salute at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 7, 2021. During his visit, Khong met with 36th Wing leaders to discuss training procedures between the armed forces. RSAF service members along with F-16 fighters, F-15SG fighters and a G550 Airborne Early Warning aircraft are currently deployed to Andersen AFB to conduct bilateral training with U.S. Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 22:42
    Photo ID: 6733323
    VIRIN: 210707-F-SP573-1008
    Resolution: 5422x3385
    Size: 8.58 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Republic of Singapore Air Force Chief visits Andersen AFB [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Republic of Singapore Air Force Chief visits Andersen AFB
    Republic of Singapore Air Force Chief visits Andersen AFB
    Republic of Singapore Air Force Chief visits Andersen AFB
    Republic of Singapore Air Force Chief visits Andersen AFB
    Republic of Singapore Air Force Chief visits Andersen AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base
    36th Wing
    Republic of Singapore Air Force
    Republic of Singpapore

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT