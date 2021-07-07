Republic of Singapore Air Force Chief visits Andersen AFB

Republic of Singapore Air Force Maj. Gen. Kelvin Khong, chief of RSAF, returns a salute at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 7, 2021. During his visit, Khong met with 36th Wing leaders to discuss training procedures between the armed forces. RSAF service members along with F-16 fighters, F-15SG fighters and a G550 Airborne Early Warning aircraft are currently deployed to Andersen AFB to conduct bilateral training with U.S. Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

