U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Minh Vo, Battery Gunnery Sgt with Golf Battery, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conducts a Rehearsal of Concept drill during Talisman Saber 2021 at Camp Growl, Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, July 14, 2021. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. Military’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 21:13 Photo ID: 6733235 VIRIN: 210714-M-YS392-2087 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 9.84 MB Location: AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines with 31st MEU meet Australians for ROC Walk [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.