    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines with 31st MEU meet Australians for ROC Walk [Image 1 of 5]

    Marines with 31st MEU meet Australians for ROC Walk

    AUSTRALIA

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Golf Battery, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Australian Defence Force members conduct a Rehearsal of Concept drill duringTalisman Saber 2021 at Camp Growl, Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, July 14, 2021. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. Military’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with 31st MEU meet Australians for ROC Walk [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st MEU
    Artillery
    Golf battery
    Partnered
    Talisman Sabre 21
    ts21

