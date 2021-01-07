Alaska Counter Drug team wins national-level award

Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, commissioner for the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard, presents the National Guard Drug Demand Reduction Outreach Program of the Year for 2020 certificate to Tech. Sgt. Elljah Gutierrez, Alaska National Counter Drug program coordinator, July 1, 2021.The Alaska National Guard Counter Drug Program was selected as the National Guard Drug Demand Reduction Outreach Program of the Year for 2020. The Counter Drug Program supports the Alaska National Guard efforts and initiatives to prevent drug abuse/misuse through prevention, education, outreach, and to detect and deter DoD military and civilian personnel from using illicit drugs or misusing prescription drugs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

