    Alaska Counter Drug team wins national-level award [Image 2 of 3]

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, commissioner for the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard, speaks to the Alaska National Guard Counter Drug Program team members after presenting the National Guard Drug Demand Reduction Outreach Program of the Year for 2020 certificates, July 1, 2021.The Alaska National Guard Counter Drug Program was selected as the National Guard Drug Demand Reduction Outreach Program of the Year for 2020. The Counter Drug Program supports the Alaska National Guard efforts and initiatives to prevent drug abuse/misuse through prevention, education, outreach, and to detect and deter DoD military and civilian personnel from using illicit drugs or misusing prescription drugs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 19:39
    Photo ID: 6733088
    VIRIN: 210701-Z-PB632-0009
    Resolution: 5432x3622
    Size: 14.58 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Counter Drug team wins national-level award [Image 3 of 3], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DDR
    NationalGuard
    AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    TeamAKNG

