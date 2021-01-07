Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, commissioner for the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard, speaks to the Alaska National Guard Counter Drug Program team members after presenting the National Guard Drug Demand Reduction Outreach Program of the Year for 2020 certificates, July 1, 2021.The Alaska National Guard Counter Drug Program was selected as the National Guard Drug Demand Reduction Outreach Program of the Year for 2020. The Counter Drug Program supports the Alaska National Guard efforts and initiatives to prevent drug abuse/misuse through prevention, education, outreach, and to detect and deter DoD military and civilian personnel from using illicit drugs or misusing prescription drugs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 19:39 Photo ID: 6733088 VIRIN: 210701-Z-PB632-0009 Resolution: 5432x3622 Size: 14.58 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska Counter Drug team wins national-level award [Image 3 of 3], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.