    MAG-16 Max Readiness Flight [Image 2 of 4]

    MAG-16 Max Readiness Flight

    MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Nicolas Atehortua 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), prepare to take off at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 14, 2021. In a dynamic display of combat power that featured over 40 aircraft in MAG-16’s mass flight, the aircraft showcased the tactical capabilities that 3rd MAW uses to remain lethal and deployable on a moment’s notice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nicolas Atehortua)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 19:17
    Photo ID: 6733035
    VIRIN: 210713-M-LG425-1053
    Resolution: 3840x5760
    Size: 11.54 MB
    Location: MIRAMAR, CA, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-16 Max Readiness Flight [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Nicolas Atehortua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd MAW
    MAG-16
    Max readiness flight

